Two-faced weekend with a cool and cloudy start, much better Sunday!

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Veterans Day Weekend is starting cloudy on Saturday, with a few showers in the afternoon. Sunday is looking very different, with increasing sunshine and increasing temperatures! And that increasing trend continues into next week.

Cold and cloudy Saturday, much nicer on Sunday! (WEAU)

After some of us woke up to some sunshine this morning, clouds are starting to fill in quickly later this morning. A few stray showers are already possible by late morning, but a much better chance for rain arrives in the afternoon. A band of showers will set up along and north of I-94, with a few spotty showers also possible to the south. We are not looking at a lot of rain, but some localized areas could approach 1/2″. Some snow could mix in at times as well, mainly for our northeastern areas, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be on the cooler side again, in the low-40s mostly. Winds will be light, but start to increase later today, from the south(east).

Some sun this morning, increasing clouds and some showers later. (WEAU)

Tonight, a few showers remain, but they will continue on their way out. Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s this time. Sunday is looking much better, with decreasing cloud cover and milder temperatures in the mid-50s! It will be a bit breezy though, with southwesterly winds anywhere between 10-15 mph. This is bringing in much warmer air though, and this warming trend continues into next week as well. Mid to upper-50s are the norm, with even a few 60s possible. Especially Wednesday we’ll have a good shot at making it to 60º, also in Eau Claire. Along with the warmer temperatures, we’ll be mostly sunny each day, with no more rain in sight. Temperatures will come down a little bit again towards the end of the week, with more cloud cover and maybe a chance for some rain again. But until then, we better enjoy these September-like days with temperatures more than 20º above average!

