Veterans Day Weekend brings a gradual increase in temperatures with a chance for rain and snow showers

Cloud cover was dominant across Western Wisconsin this afternoon as temperatures stayed cooler than average in the upper 30s and low 40s with light northwesterly flow. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will take us through tonight as an area of high pressure builds through Wisconsin to the east. This will allow winds to turn light to calm with temperatures cooling into the upper 20s and low 30s. While we could wake up to some sunshine around daybreak tomorrow, clouds will be quick to fill back in as an upper-level shortwave trough arrives from the west. This may touch off some rain and wet snow showers, especially during the afternoon hours. Rain totals likely won’t add up to much, and for locations that do happen to see some snow showers, little to no accumulation is expected with temperatures above freezing. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s with occasional breezes possible from the south-southeast.

Rain and wet snow showers possible Saturday with low pressure nearby (WEAU)

Chances for rain and snow showers will persist through the early half of tomorrow night as clouds continue to dominate. A few may linger into early Sunday morning, but sunshine will quickly increase with breezy south and southwest developing underneath a warm front that will be lifting northeast through the state. As a result, it will be a mild end to the weekend as temperatures push into the mid-50s. Looking ahead to next week, our weather pattern will favor the continuation of unseasonably warm weather as a large upper-level ridge begins to take hold of the central part of the country. A cold front will slide through dry to the east Sunday evening, merely shifting winds out of the west with abundant sunshine Monday and highs in the low to mid-50s. Meanwhile on Tuesday, we’ll be situated behind a high pressure system to the east with a warm front approaching from the west. Breezy southerly flow will return with a few more clouds and readings up near 60 in the Chippewa Valley! The mildest day looks to come on Wednesday, when we have a shot at breaking 60, though the existing record high in Eau Claire looks to stay safe. Thursday will still feature highs in the upper 50s, but an upper trough will start to slide across the Northern Plains, pushing a cold front towards Western Wisconsin. There is some disagreement among the forecast guidance by Friday, but it appears we’ll be cooling back down around 50 with clouds and the possibility for some precipitation.

