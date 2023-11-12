Disturbance at La Crosse Regional Airport

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken into custody after a disturbance at the La Crosse Regional Airport Saturday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, an individual drove a vehicle through the locked gate of the airport and boarded a private plane. Staff on the plane were able to get off and were not hurt.

Officers worked with employees at the airport to disable the plane and put a rescue vehicle in front of the plane, preventing it from taking off. The individual was taken into custody.

This incident is still under investigation.

