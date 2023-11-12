DNR issues ATV/UTV safety reminders for deer season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As gun deer season begins, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding people to be safe while driving ATVs and UTVs.

The main tips the DNR encouraged were making sure to always buckle up and wear a helmet.

There are also several ATV/UTV rules that the DNR wants to make sure you know:

It’s illegal to shoot from a moving or stationary ATV or UTV

No one can have a gun, bow, or crossbow on or in a ATV or UTV unless: The gun is unloaded or is a handgun The bow does not have an arrow nocked The crossbow is not cocked or is not loaded



For more information on ATV/UTV safety laws, visit the DNR website.

