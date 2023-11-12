Ribbon cut for new helipad in rural Chippewa and Rusk Counties

LAKE HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new helipad in the town of Lake Holcombe has been in the works since the beginning of June. Now that it is finished, officials said this will supply medical care to the rural areas twice as fast.

Fundraising Chairman, Kody Morfoot, said this is just the beginning.

“I think this is an example of how local communities, when we see an issue and cannot wait on government budgets or corporation budgets to be approved, that we can, as citizens, go beyond party lines, gather together people, gather funding, and complete a project,” Morfoot said.

Town of Lake Holcombe Chairman, Brian Guthman, said the helipad wouldn’t be possible without its committee.

“All the different people from the community decided that this is what we needed. And they came together. And then we made a committee and just worked through all the things that it takes to do this,” Guthman said.

Morfoot said the helipad will be in use for years to come.

“The land has been entered into a 99 year lease, jointly with Cornell and Sheldon. They’re the owners of it, meaning it can be used for nothing else other than First Responder landings,” Morfoot said.

Cornell Area Fire Chief, Matt Boulding, said this will positively impact the community.

“It’ll benefit everybody, we’ll be able to have a helicopter here and securely have it on the ground. It’ll keep the traffic flowing without having to hold everybody up,” Boulding said.

They began using the helicopter pad on Sunday, during their ribbon cutting event, while also introducing their next project.

“Being that it’s Veterans Day weekend, we’re also holding it as a fundraiser for a local Veterans memorial that’s currently being constructed,” Morfoot said.

Officials said the helipad is now fully functional, with painting and minor touch-ups planned in the spring.

