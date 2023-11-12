SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 11th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire with an incredibly busy day of athletics.

Blugold football wrapped their season against UW-Whitewater. UW-La Crosse topped UW-Stevens Point to take home the WIAC Football title. UW-Stout fell to UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls were upset on the road at UW-Oshkosh.

UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer squared off with North Central (IL).

UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball fell to St. Norbert in their first game of the season.

At the UW-Eau Claire 2023 Tip-Off Tournament, the Blugold women’s basketball team fell to Central College (IA) and UW-Stout defeated Puget Sound.

In men’s hockey, UW-Eau Claire tied Bethel University, while the Blugold women’s team defeated UW-Superior.

At the WIAA D1 Swimming and Diving Championships, Eau Claire Memorial’s Gabi Augustyn placed 2nd in the 200 Individual Medley and 3rd in the 100 breaststroke.

At the D2 Swimming Championships, Hannah Tubbs of Black River Falls Co-op was 6th in the 100 freestyle and Hannah Miller of Rice Lake was 6th in the 200 Individual Medley and 5th in the 100 breaststroke.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Two men charged in relation to illegal deer shining
Fall Creek woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.
Fall Creek woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from work
Eau Claire Costco
Inside look at new Eau Claire Costco
A gavel
Onalaska man accused of recording people in bathroom stalls

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday Pt. II (11/11/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday Pt. II (11/11/23)
Thorp fell in the 8-player football championship 32-30
Thorp earns silver ball in 8-Player Football Championship
SportScene 13 - Saturday Pt. I (11/11/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday Pt. I (11/11/23)
Wisconsin's Tanner Mordecai (8) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Fickell ‘embarrassed’ after 24-10 loss to Northwestern; Mordecai returns