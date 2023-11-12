SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 11th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire with an incredibly busy day of athletics.

Blugold football wrapped their season against UW-Whitewater. UW-La Crosse topped UW-Stevens Point to take home the WIAC Football title. UW-Stout fell to UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls were upset on the road at UW-Oshkosh.

UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer squared off with North Central (IL).

UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball fell to St. Norbert in their first game of the season.

At the UW-Eau Claire 2023 Tip-Off Tournament, the Blugold women’s basketball team fell to Central College (IA) and UW-Stout defeated Puget Sound.

In men’s hockey, UW-Eau Claire tied Bethel University, while the Blugold women’s team defeated UW-Superior.

At the WIAA D1 Swimming and Diving Championships, Eau Claire Memorial’s Gabi Augustyn placed 2nd in the 200 Individual Medley and 3rd in the 100 breaststroke.

At the D2 Swimming Championships, Hannah Tubbs of Black River Falls Co-op was 6th in the 100 freestyle and Hannah Miller of Rice Lake was 6th in the 200 Individual Medley and 5th in the 100 breaststroke.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.