Thorp earns silver ball in 8-Player Football Championship

By Philip Choroser
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thorp came up just short in the WIAA 8-Player Football Championship, falling to Florence 32-30.

The 1st half was a defensive battle as the teams entered the break tied at 14.

In the 2nd half, both offenses exploded. Thorp, led by quarterback Denzell Sutton, scored on the 1st play of scrimmage in the 3rd quarter to take a 22-14 lead. Florence responded quickly, as their quarterback William Kelley scored to make the score 22-20.

Sutton would extend the Cardinal lead with another rushing score to make it 30-20, but Florence would retake the lead with back to back touchdowns.

Thorp would come up just short in their quest for their first 8-player state title, and second football state title.

Head Coach Keldric Stokes was proud of his team’s performance postgame and lauded his seniors for their impact on the Cardinal football program. “We did something the other day when we buried this thing,” said Stokes. “They said ‘S-O-T, same old Thorp. We’re sick of people saying we’re the same old Thorp. That’s in the past. Now we’re moving forward. And those seniors are a big part of that. They’ve done everything we asked them to do. They carried themselves the best way they can. I’m just proud of every single one of them. It just it hurts. I know I can’t coach them any more.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

