Bicyclist hit in Menomonie

Stock photo of a bike with police lights in background.
Stock photo of a bike with police lights in background.(Dominick Guzzo / CC BY 2.0)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The man was transported by helicopter for medical treatment.

According to a news release, Menomonie Police Department and Menomonie Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a car hitting an adult male bicyclist near the Walmart in north Menomonie on Nov. 12 at approximately 1 p.m.

The man was transported by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigation by authorities determined that the man was traveling through the Synergy Cooperative parking lot when he struck the side of a vehicle traveling through the west entry/exit of the Walmart parking lot.

The driver is cooperating with authorities.

The incident is still under investigation.

