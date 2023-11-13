CAROL GALE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to send a Sunshine Award to my niece, Carol Ann Gale. She helps so many people with all different kinds of things, but she still takes the time to do everything that I’m having a terrible time doing for myself. In July, I had to move to the Chippewa Manor and her four sisters helped me get moved and they did it all. Carol got everything transferred and she cleaned my old apartment up also. Now she stops in after she gets done working to make sure I’m okay and that I have everything I need. She takes me to doctor appointments, takes me for groceries, and helps me always. Her mother does take me places to visit just to get me out of the apartment and takes me places if Carol can’t. I’m 94 years of age and am so blessed I can get their help.

Florence Ziegler

