Deer hunting season poses as risk for heart attacks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The gun deer hunting season starts this weekend.

And besides keeping an eye out for deer, hunters should also keep track of their heart health.

“Any type of activity where we’re going to suddenly be exerting ourselves more is going to expose that population of people who’ve been previously sedentary, who potentially have blockages in arteries that we haven’t been aware of. And now if they’re going out and suddenly participating in this heavy exercise or exertion, they might now be at risk for an event occurring because they weren’t aware that there was a blockage there previously,” said Cardiologist Dr. Joel Beachey.

Dr. Beachey says before you go hunting, you should look for the signs of a strained heart.

“The earliest symptoms that people experience if they have blockage in heart arteries, is that they might start to notice that they’re more limited than they have been in the past or than they would expect to be. Frequently it’s going to be accompanied by some type of chest pain or chest pressure. So when they’re exercising or when they’re exerting themselves, they might notice a tightness or pressure in their chest and that might be associated with some shortness of breath as well.”

Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden, Bryan Lockman, recommends hunters to have a plan before heading into the woods.

“We recommend, folks, that any time you’re heading out into the woods or the field, that you have a good plan in mind before you head out and to let others know what that plan is critical, because if you let people know where you’re going, where you plan on hunting, or what time you plan on returning, if something happens where you need medical assistance, that we can get the attention out to you as quick as we can.”

Dr. Beachey says to prevent heart problems people should cut down on red meat and moderately exercise 120 to 150 minutes a week.

