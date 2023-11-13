Fort McCoy has a prescribed burn of 28 acres of land

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Fort McCoy is conducting a prescribed burn to create space for practicing paratroopers and endangered species.

“The burns are going to help maintain this area as a prairie for a couple of reasons. It allows more drop time for the soldiers when they’re either dropping equipment or parachuting out. On the natural resources side of the house, we’ve got several rare butterflies on the installation. They’re already found out in that badger drop zone. We’re trying to expand their habitat,” says National Resource Branch chief, Tim Wilder.

This is the second prescribed burn since the fire on April 12th that burned 3,000 acres of land.

Fort McCoy garrison commander, Stephen Messenger, says while an investigation says they’re prescribed burn had nothing to do with the massive fire, they are still trying to find ways to make the burns safer.

“We had independent investigators from the Department of Defense come out and look at our whole process and what they found was that we were in compliance with state and federal regulations, and we were even going above and beyond a lot of the procedures that we need to conduct these prescribed burns. However, this is an evolving process and we continuously relook at what we’ve done. As we look through the whole process, a complete outside investigation, we hardened out our procedures even more and we looked at our firebreaks to enhance them. We looked at our decision making criteria and we looked at the risk assessment so that we could conduct it even safer,” says Messenger.

Fort McCoy has been working with citizens who were affected by the fire in the town of Grant.

“We met right after the fire and then we again went right after the investigation was complete. I met with both the board and the residents that were affected, and we made sure that they understood the claims process, how to file a claim through the United States Army claims service. And then our installation legal office provides support so that they can file those appropriately,” says Messenger.

Some of the endangered species that Fort McCoy plans to help with the burns includes the regal fritillary butterfly, the skipper butterfly, and the rusty patched bumble bee.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.