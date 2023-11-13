Heading into mid-November with mild and dry weather this week

It was a beautiful finish to the weekend with sunshine and mild temperatures, and if you weren’t able to enjoy the nice weather as much as you would’ve liked, there will be additional opportunities as we head into this next work week. A cold front swept through during the afternoon, and now winds are shifting more to the west, which will continue through Monday. A light breeze will remain tonight, under a clear sky. It will cool off, with lows generally in the mid 30s. We head into Monday with more sunshine, and though it will be another mild day, a slight cooler air mass will be around, keeping temperatures around five degrees or so cooler than Sunday. Just a light breeze will come with highs in the low and mid 50s.

High pressure centered over the Midwest (weau)

High pressure will be centered over the Midwest, while steadily sliding eastward. By Tuesday we will solidly be in south and southwest flow on the backside of this weather system. Stronger winds will result, with gusts up to 30 mph expected, while drawing milder air northward into the state. Some clouds should increase into the afternoon which may play a factor in high temperatures, but we do have a chance to reach 60 degrees with some spots a touch milder. A cold front will be crossing the Northern Plains, while arriving in Wisconsin by early Wednesday. It will basically be a wind shift line more than anything else, as precipitation and even clouds will be mostly absent. Expect another sunny day with lighter winds and similar temperatures as highs again will be near 60. The upper level flow supporting the mild pattern includes a broad ridge across the central and eastern states, but it will start to give way to a deepening trough farther west by Thursday. Southwest flow will again strengthen out ahead of yet another front and developing low in the Dakotas. Mid-upper level moisture will likely arrive in the form of some clouds, but it will be another dry and mild day with highs set to climb into the low 60s. This should be the warmest weather of the week before the front passes and returns more seasonable temperatures to the state Friday and into next weekend.

