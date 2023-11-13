Hy-Vee stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day

Eau Claire's newest grocery store is ready to open to the public
Eau Claire's newest grocery store is ready to open to the public
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hy-Vee retail locations be closed Thanksgiving Day so employees can spend time with their friends and family.

According to a release from the retail chain, Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This includes Hy-Vee grocery, Dollar Fresh Market, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations.

Customers who pre-ordered holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time for pick-up in-store prior to the holiday or via curbside pick-up the morning of Thanksgiving.

All Hy-Vee store locations will also be closed on Christmas Day.

