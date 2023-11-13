Individual taken into custody following La Crosse airport disturbance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - An individual was taken into custody after they drove through a locked gate and boarded a private plane.

According to a news release, on Saturday Nov. 11 at 3:01 p.m., La Crosse Police Department responded to a disturbance at the La Crosse Regional Airport. An individual drove through a locked gate and boarded a private plane.

Staff were already on the plane when the incident occurred. They were able to safely exit the plane and no staff members were injured.

Officers worked with airport employees to disable the plane and position a rescue vehicle in front of the aircraft to prevent take-off. Officers took the individual into custody.

Flights continue as scheduled from the airport.

“Staff responded as they have been trained to handle disturbances that could occur on site and were able to maintain the safety procedures for passengers and visitors to the airport,” La Crosse Regional Airport Director Ian Turner stated.

Chief Shawn Kudron said of the incident, “The quick response by staff and partnerships as the one we have with the La Crosse Regional Airport were key elements in assisting to bring a quick and safe resolution to this incident.”

The incident is still under investigation.

