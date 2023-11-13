Interview: “The Last Outpost” original stage play

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Griffins Theatre presents “The Last Outpost” at the Grand Theatre November 17-19.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. November 17 and 18 and 1:30 p.m. on November 19.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.

‘’The Last Outpost’' tells the story of three soldiers who are returning from their final mission.

They make camp for the evening, unaware that the night will become terrifying, as they are not

alone. What is the entity that haunts them?

‘’The Last Outpost’' is a blending of a tale from folklore, and an homage to science fiction films

from the 1970′s. It is an original script by Two Griffins Theatre Co.

The show does contain some Adult themes and language.

