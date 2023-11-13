Jay Leno, Arsenio Hall coming to Fox Cities PAC

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4, 2020. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Late-night comedy fans, can we get a whoot, whoot, whoot! The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced former late-night TV hosts Jay Leno and Arsenio Hall are coming to the stage next year.

You won’t have to stay up too late: The show is at 7 p.m. on April 14, 2024.

Leno hosted NBC’s The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2014, aside for a brief primetime stint in the 2009-2010 TV season. In his early career he was a stand-up comedian and still performs more than 100 stand-up shows across the country.

He gained a reputation as “the hardest-working man in show business,” and currently hosts “Jay Leno’s Garage” and “You Bet Your Life” with former Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks.

Hall was the first Black late-night talk-show host, with “The Arsenio Hall Show” debuting in 1989. He, too, started his career on the stand-up stage and opened for Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Stevie Wonder, according to the PAC. He made numerous appearances on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and “Solid Gold” and, in 1987, filled in for Joan Rivers on her talk show.

He still appears in movies and TV shows, and brought back “The Arsenio Hall Show” for a special four-night run on Netflix.

Tickets for “National Artists Corporation Presents: Jay Leno with Very Special Guest Arsenio Hall” go on sale at the end of this week, on Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. You can purchase them through ticketmaster.com, the Fox Cities PAC mobile app, by calling the box office at (920) 730-3760, or in-person at 400 W. College Ave.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
La Crosse Regional Airport
Disturbance at La Crosse Regional Airport
The ribbon for a new helicopter pad was finally cut. Helicopters are now able to use the pad...
Ribbon cutting for new helipad in rural Chippewa and Rusk Counties
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Two men charged in relation to illegal deer shining

Latest News

Stock photo of a bike with police lights in background.
Bicyclist hit in Menomonie
"The Last Outpost" By Two Griffins Theatre (11/13/23)
"The Last Outpost" By Two Griffins Theatre (11/13/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/13/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/13/23)
Eau Claire's newest grocery store is ready to open to the public
Hy-Vee stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day
Donald Ames of Whitehall, Wis.
Whitehall man found guilty of vehicular homicide