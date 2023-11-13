EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my baby sister, Nicole Seiberlich, for the Sunshine Award. She brings joy and happiness to my life each day. She has had many struggles in life and has never given up. She can always bring a smile to my face and is the best friend and sister anyone could ever ask for. I love her so much. I wasn’t able to have children and she allowed me the privilege of being with her when she gave birth to each one of hers. I will treasure those moments for the entirety of my life. She works so hard and has a wonderful little family of her own now. I hope she will be awarded the Sunshine Award as a show of my gratitude to a lovely young woman, sister, and best friend.

Davee Anne ZimmermanMy sister, Makayla Greene, has been my best friend for my whole life. She is my rock and I know I can count on her for anything. She is the kindest and most caring person ever. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Melissa Greene

