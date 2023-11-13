PENNY WEST

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Penny West for the Sunshine Award. I have known Penny and called her my friend for over 55 years. She has always been one of the first to reach out to help whenever there’s been a problem, no matter what it is. She has been generous and caring to so many as long as I have known her. After our family recently experienced a family medical emergency over the course of several months, Penny helped us by making sure our house was taken care of, brought us home-cooked meals and groceries, and has provided continued support and friendship during a very trying time. I will always be grateful to her for her love and support to my family and myself.

Joan Schemenauer

