Preparations continue for 36th Christmas Village

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A holiday staple in the Chippewa Valley is almost open for the season.

We’re still far from a white Christmas, but in just over a week, the 36th Christmas Village at Irvine Park will bring the holiday spirit to Chippewa Falls again.

“It’s a time machine back into the Victorian era as you get to visit and experience what Chippewa Falls once was,” John Jimenez, the Chippewa County director of parks, recreation and forestry said. “So, I think it’s pretty cool to have that rich tradition here.”

With almost 200 displays and more than 120,000 light bulbs, volunteers and park staff are adding finishing touches ahead of the opening day.

“This year we’ve had over 200 people volunteer at different capacities throughout the community and organizations that come through and are seeking opportunities to be involved,” Jimenez said. “The only reason we’re able to put this display together is because of the support of the community.”

There weren’t always this many volunteers, but those who were helping said they are excited.

“It was really tough during the COVID years that we just didn’t get much help and this year especially its been really good,” Wayne Griffin, a volunteer, said.

“We see it during the day mostly, so it’s not quite the same and to come out at night and get the whole experience of all the lights on, it really is something,” Bill Olson, a volunteer, said.

With a new mailbox to Santa this year and more speakers to help hear the Christmas music all throughout the park, community members can look forward to some new additions with the same holiday feel.

“It’s for the community, by the community and it’s something that holds rich tradition and sentimental value for people who have probably lived here and moved away, but know that when they come back to visit, they want to come back during Christmas Village time,” Jimenez said.

It’s a look back in time during the most wonderful time of the year. The Christmas Village opens Thanksgiving night and ends for the season on January 1st. It’s free for community members but donations are welcomed.

