The price of turkey this Thanksgiving

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Just in time for Thanksgiving, you may find the prices of turkeys in the store are the same or lower than last year.

With consumption of turkeys nearly doubling since 1970 according to the National Turkey Federation, there are more options for consumers to enjoy on their plate.

“We’re early into November and we already have over 100 turkey orders and we know it’s going to ramp up,” Menomonie Market Food Co-Op Store Manager of the Eau Claire location Cassandra Cattau says. “The one thing that we are seeing is that we have more availability to different cuts of meat because of (the) bird flue last year. Now, we have more availability (and) more sizes of turkeys this year than we did last year.”

Additionally, Cattau says the store is seeing a split between consumers purchasing prepared and yet-to-cook turkey.

“There’s still people who want to cook their own turkeys and season it themselves and do all the work and it’s part of their traditions, but we’re also seeing a lot of people who just want to spend time with family and take the cooking out of it and just want it ready for them,” Cattau says.

More turkeys are being raised in comparison to last year due to the disease outbreak of Avian Influenza. One of Wisconsin border states, Minnesota, has been consistently ranked #1 in U.S. turkey production raising 40 to 42 million turkeys according to the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.

“When you look at the price tag for turkey this year, you’ll be pleasantly surprised from across the nation that we are seeing turkey prices lower than they were last year at Thanksgiving,” says Minnesota Turkey Growers Association Executive Director Ashley Kohls.

While Wisconsin doesn’t produce many turkeys, there are many producers across the river and just over an hour away.

The average price per pound in August was $1.27, which was slightly higher than the 5 year average although lower than in 2022 when it was $1.63 according the to the United States Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service.

“I’m not sure 100% that people try to price save when it comes to Thanksgiving, it’s more of a big celebration for everybody and getting family together. So we haven’t seen too many conversations about pricing,” Cattau says, and Kohls adds, “As we approach the super bowl of holidays for the turkey industry, we’re going to see a lot of specials as we start approaching (less than) two weeks out.”

Whether you may be trying to save a few dollars or paying premium for specific cuts, Kohls reminds consumers it’s safe to eat.

“So when you see labels that fit your specific dietary needs to you’re just preference for the type of turkey you want to feed yourself and your family, just know that all turkeys are hormone free and all turkeys that come to the grocery store (are) antibiotic free as well,” Kohls says.

It’s estimated you will need about a pound to one and a half pounds of turkey per person that you’re planning to feed, Kohls says.

