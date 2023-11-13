Rice Lake man charged with child sexual exploitation, possessing child pornography

Rice Lake man charged with exchanging child pornography on Instagram.
Rice Lake man charged with exchanging child pornography on Instagram.(Barron County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake man is accused of exchanging child pornography on Instagram.

According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Blaize Mayes of Rice Lake, Wis., is charged with child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Instagram reported via CyberTip that three files were exchanged by two individuals on or around Aug. 9 that potentially contained images or videos of child pornography.

A search warrant was issued that allowed authorities to view the files that were part of the CyberTip. Two videos of child pornography were found. The third file was a photo that was not illegal.

Authorities also received a search warrant for Mayes’ Instagram account, where the investigating officer found a conversation that was sexual in nature between the accused and a child. That conversation contained a video of child pornography.

A $10,000 signature bond is set. Mayes is not allowed to have electronic devices with internet access.

