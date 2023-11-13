Search for Jefferson Co. man accused of killing sister & her husband continues

JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) – More than three years into the search for a man accused of killing his sister and her husband, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated Monday its search for the suspect is still active and the agency is asking hunters to watch for anything that may help deputies track him down.

Kevin Anderson already faces two first-degree intentional homicide charges in connection with the June 16, 2020, deaths of Nedra Lemke and James Lemke, court records show. The charges against him, which also include attempted first-degree homicide, arson, and possession of a firearm by a felon, were filed ten days after the couple’s deaths.

Anderson, who turned 65 years old over the summer, is described as standing 6′0″ tall and weighing approximately 200 lbs. He has blue eyes and balding brown hair. Anyone who sees him is asked to call local law enforcement and cautioned not to approach him. Any other tips about the case or his whereabouts can be made by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.

Most recent photos of Kevin P. Anderson, who is accused of killing his sister and her husband in 2020. (Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the criminal complaint filed at the time Anderson was charged, the suspect and his sister were involved in a dispute over their late mother and father’s will.

Investigators wrote in the complaint that, before they were killed, the Lemkes called law enforcement to report some of their windows were smashed and they were concerned about a break-in.

A Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the Town of Sumner home about 12 minutes later and reported finding Nedra lying next to an SUV having suffered a gunshot wound. The deputy noted a man, who appeared to have a disability and was later determined to be Anderson and Nedra’s brother, was sitting in the vehicle and he did not respond to the deputy.

Jim and Nedra Lemke on a nature walk (Jacob and Amanda Waterworth)

Soon afterwards, the deputy heard gunfire coming from the house and started returning fire while retreating to the sheriff’s cruiser, the complaint continued. Black smoke started rising from the house as more deputies and a SWAT team pulled onto the scene. Before long, it had erupted into flames. Around the time that backup was arriving, authorities reported finding James Lemke’s body in the driveway.

Anderson’s surviving sister told investigators her father owned the land where the house stood and the Lemkes were found. A search warrant was executed at Lemke’s home, which was about six miles away, and his father’s will was found sitting on the kitchen table.

