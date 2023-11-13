STEPHANIE HITE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Have you ever met someone that provides you with the right type of guidance, strength, and courage even when you are facing the most difficult situation that leaves you feeling broken? Steph Hite is that person! She is the voice for animals (and their humans) that have been neglected, abused, need behavior training, you name it. During a recent pup crisis our family experienced, Steph came into our lives and gave us the support we needed to retrieve our pups in a safe way. Steph steps up without question. She takes charge with fairness and kindness to all involved. She guides you with experience, while allowing you to process, reflect and grieve as you need. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Steph, for all that you did for us and our pups. Please give Steph the Sunshine Award.

Stephanie Polenz

