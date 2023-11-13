STEPHANIE HITE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Have you ever met someone that provides you with the right type of guidance, strength, and courage even when you are facing the most difficult situation that leaves you feeling broken? Steph Hite is that person! She is the voice for animals (and their humans) that have been neglected, abused, need behavior training, you name it. During a recent pup crisis our family experienced, Steph came into our lives and gave us the support we needed to retrieve our pups in a safe way. Steph steps up without question. She takes charge with fairness and kindness to all involved. She guides you with experience, while allowing you to process, reflect and grieve as you need. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Steph, for all that you did for us and our pups. Please give Steph the Sunshine Award.

Stephanie Polenz

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
La Crosse Regional Airport
Disturbance at La Crosse Regional Airport
The ribbon for a new helicopter pad was finally cut. Helicopters are now able to use the pad...
Ribbon cutting for new helipad in rural Chippewa and Rusk Counties
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Two men charged in relation to illegal deer shining

Latest News

MAKAYLA GREENE
STEPHANIE FOULK
CURT FRESETH
DR. ABIGAIL LANOU
ROB SCOTT & EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL FOOTBALL TEAM