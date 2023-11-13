Sunny and mild weather continues, windy tomorrow

What a fantastic way to start the second week of November! Temperatures reached well up into the 50s this afternoon, with deep blue skies. Winds were a hint breezy at times, but they are calming down for the rest of this evening and most of the overnight. Later tonight though, winds will start to increase again, and shift from west to south. This will allow temperatures to drop somewhat initially, but stabilize later tonight. Lows will mainly be in the mid to upper-30s. Tomorrow is going to be all about the wind! It will be a windy one, with sustained south winds 15-25 mph, but gusts well over 30 mph. Winds should die down a little bit later in the day, but remain breezy into Tuesday night. With the strong south winds and plenty of sunshine again, temperatures will soar into the upper-50s and low-60s, almost 20º above average! There can be a few thin clouds in the afternoon, but sunshine will be dominant.

Warmer air takes over in the Upper Midwest behind a passing warm front. Some more clouds are possible, but we'll see plenty of sunshine. (WEAU)

Wednesday will be another sunny day, with much lighter winds out of varying directions. Temperatures are expected to be a hair cooler than Tuesday, but still very comfortable in the upper-50s. Winds will increase again on Thursday, in anticipation of a weak storm system. This will come through late Thursday, with increasing cloud cover and a chance of a few showers. Behind these showers, skies should clear pretty quickly again going into Friday, but with breezy northwest winds, it will be much cooler! Lows will drop back to around freezing to end out the week and into the weekend. Highs will be near 40º on Friday, but bounce back into the upper-40s for the weekend. And apart from the small chance of scattered showers Thursday night, it is looking dry for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.