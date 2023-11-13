‘Tiny Pretty Things’ actor reveals brain cancer diagnosis

Barton Cowperthwaite, the star of Netflix’s "Tiny Pretty Things," wrote on Instagram that he...
Barton Cowperthwaite, the star of Netflix's "Tiny Pretty Things," wrote on Instagram that he has a brain tumor the size of a lemon.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor Barton Cowperthwaite said he has Stage 2 brain cancer.

The star of Netflix’s “Tiny Pretty Things” wrote on Instagram that he has a brain tumor the size of a lemon.

It was discovered after he suffered “several seizures.” According to the actor, surgery is the only option.

He said he’s scheduled for it in the next week or so, pending second opinions from other doctors.

Cowperthwaite said he should be back to normal after that procedure and rehab.

