Whitehall man found guilty of vehicular homicide

Donald Ames of Whitehall, Wis.
Donald Ames of Whitehall, Wis.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) – The jury found him guilty on two charges.

According to court records, 28-year-old Donald Ames of Whitehall, Wis., was found guilty of two charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. One charge includes a prohibited alcohol concentration level violation.

The crash occurred late December of 2018 and resulted in the death of Ames’ passenger, Tyler Pientok, also of Whitehall, Wis.

Ames’ bond was revoked and he was taken into custody.

His sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
La Crosse Regional Airport
Disturbance at La Crosse Regional Airport
The ribbon for a new helicopter pad was finally cut. Helicopters are now able to use the pad...
Ribbon cutting for new helipad in rural Chippewa and Rusk Counties
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Two men charged in relation to illegal deer shining

Latest News

Individual taken into custody following La Crosse airport disturbance
AG Chat with Kristin Smith Nov. 13th
First Alert Forecast Nov. 13 6AM
13 First Alert Forecast @ 10 (11/12/23)
13 First Alert Forecast @ 10 (11/12/23)
16th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular
16th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular