Whitehall man found guilty of vehicular homicide

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) – The jury found him guilty on two charges.

According to court records, 28-year-old Donald Ames of Whitehall, Wis., was found guilty of two charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. One charge includes a prohibited alcohol concentration level violation.

The crash occurred late December of 2018 and resulted in the death of Ames’ passenger, Tyler Pientok, also of Whitehall, Wis.

Ames’ bond was revoked and he was taken into custody.

His sentencing date has not yet been set.

