$350,000 and $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Supercash! and Powerball prizes were won this weekend in Wisconsin on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

A $350,000 winning SuperCash! ticket was sold at Black River Convenience Store on 918 S. Black River St. in Sparta. A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip on 1600 W. McMillian St. in Marshfield.

The winning numbers for the SuperCash! win were 13-14-17-19-22-23. The winning Powerball ticket matched four of five numbers (1-12-14-24-57) and the Powerball (7).

In addition to the Saturday SuperCash! winner, the Black River Convenience Store also sold a $10,000 winning scratch ticket that was claimed on November 6.

On September 7, a player claimed a $2,000,000 winning scratch ticket purchased from the Marshfield Kwik Trip location.

