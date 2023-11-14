Charges filed in 1985 Cold Case

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in Arizona in connection to the 1985 homicide of Yvonne Menke in the City of St Croix Falls, WI.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, investigators working with officers in Maricopa County, Arizona, served warrants for Mary Josephine Bailey and her residence. Bailey, who is 80 years-old, was taken into custody early Monday and is charged in Polk County with one count of 1st-degree murder.

Menke was killed on December 12, 1985. The Sheriff’s Office says over the past two years, Investigators from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have been working on the homicide case.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to WEAU for more details.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.