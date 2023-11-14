Crash causes fuel spill in Canton

By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A semi-truck hauling 5,000 gallons of flammable fluids overturned.

According to a news release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, a semi-truck hauling around 5,000 gallons of flammable fluid overturned in a ditch in the Township of Canton, Wis., on Nov. 13.

The driver, Jason Bechel, was driving southbound on Tiffany Valley Road when the vehicle overturned.

A power pole was knocked over and hanging by its electrical wires over the semi-truck. Excel Energy was called to the scene to shut off the power so the truck could be towed out of the ditch.

There are no reported injuries and the semi-truck was towed out of the ditch. Approximately five gallons of fuel leaked.

The investigating deputy concluded that the crash was caused by inattentive driving.

