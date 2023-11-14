Crash causes fuel spill in Canton

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A semi-truck hauling 5,000 gallons of flammable fluids overturned.

According to a news release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, a semi-truck hauling around 5,000 gallons of flammable fluid overturned in a ditch in the Township of Canton, Wis., on Nov. 13.

The driver, Jason Bechel, was driving southbound on Tiffany Valley Road when the vehicle overturned.

A power pole was knocked over and hanging by its electrical wires over the semi-truck. Excel Energy was called to the scene to shut off the power so the truck could be towed out of the ditch.

There are no reported injuries and the semi-truck was towed out of the ditch. Approximately five gallons of fuel leaked.

The investigating deputy concluded that the crash was caused by inattentive driving.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.