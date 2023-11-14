DA recommends no charges against Chippewa County Sheriff

Nov. 14, 2023
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell says there is ‘insufficient evidence” at this point to determine if criminal charges are warranted against Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.

In a letter to the County Administrator, District Attorney Wade Newell says only after a complete law enforcement investigation is conducted, can the DA’s office determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

Newell addressed one of the allegations in the report regarding potential conflict of interest saying the Sheriff should not conduct any outside business while in uniform or in the criminal justice building.

Newell went on to say that he continues to gather information on issues regarding Hakes’ credibility and is looking into concerns raised regarding the Sheriff’s previous law enforcement employment.

Sheriff Travis Hakes issued the following statement to the letter:

