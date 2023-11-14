Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels, Senior Center team up to host Thanksgiving meal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels and the L.E. Phillips Senior Center are teaming up to host a Thanksgiving meal as part of their Meals on Wheels Senior Dining program.

The event is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

According to event organizers, the Senior Dining is generally available twice a month in the evenings at LE Phillips Senior Center. Weekly noon meals are available at St. John’s Apartments on Chapin Street in Eau Claire, and at the August Senior Center, and on Wednesdays at the Fairchild Community Center.

Organizers say starting in January, Senior Dining at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center will also host noon meals the first and third Fridays of the month.

The suggested contribution for the noon meals is $5 and for the evening meals is $6. Reservations are required, according to event organizers.

For more information, call 715-839-4886 or adrc@eauclairecounty.gov.

