Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip(IGTJackpots via X/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A lucky slots player in Las Vegas recently struck it big.

According to IGT Jackpots, the player was on the Las Vegas Strip when they won big off a $5 bet.

That $5 won the unnamed winner more than $1.3 million.

In a post shared by IGT on X, the unidentified player won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim and Nedra Lemke on a nature walk
Search for Jefferson Co. man accused of killing sister & her husband continues
A semi-truck hauling 5,000 gallons of flammable fluids overturned.
Crash causes fuel spill in Canton
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Stock photo of a bike with police lights in background.
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash in Menomonie
Donald Ames of Whitehall, Wis.
Whitehall man found guilty of vehicular homicide

Latest News

Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Pelosi’s husband apologizes for hammer assault
FILE -- Rescuers in Colorado say a hiker missing since August has been found dead with his dog...
Hiker missing for months found dead with his dog still alive by his side
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Democratic voters...
Wisconsin Republicans pass $2B tax cut heading for a veto by Gov. Tony Evers