Interview: Book examines the quirkiness of Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire authors are out with a book that takes a closer look at the quirky side of the dairy state.

Tom Manus and Kristi Flick Manus have written, “Secret Wisconsin: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.

Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our newest guidebook, Secret Wisconsin: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, by Tom Manus and Kristi Flick Manus.

Wisconsin is known for its outdoor recreation, supper clubs, and being “America’s Dairyland,” but intriguing wonders and obscure events lie hidden in plain sight.

Why does a temporary circus billboard from 1885 still exist on a building? Did someone really exchange water with aliens for extraterrestrial pancakes? Where can you honor deceased postal letter carriers? Have you been eating brats the wrong way? Secret Wisconsin: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, takes you on an unforgettable trip to discover the state’s quirkiness and some of its best kept secrets.

Find out where famous people secretly get turkeys in the basement and where Al Capone let floatplanes land with his illegal booze before he shipped it by truck to Chicago. Learn about the state’s two Walls of China and the place where gravity can pull your vehicle uphill. Discover why JFK made a deposit in Spooner or how Teddy Roosevelt’s long speech saved his life from an attempted assassination. From donuts to whitefish livers, find out where Wisconsin delicacies hide.

Local authors Tom and Kristi Flick Manus love uncovering stories that must be told. They are passionate about finding Wisconsin’s out-of-the-ordinary, hidden, and quirky side and then sharing them with you.

Secret Wisconsin: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure is available wherever books are sold.

