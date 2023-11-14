Interview: Stand in the Light Memory Choir

By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stand in the Light Memory Choir is holding its annual Fall concert, “Love Wins!”, November 16.

The concert will be held at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on 1120 Cedar Street in Eau Claire.

There will be a 10 a.m. dress rehearsal that the public is invited to, and the evening concert at 6:30 p.m.

A free will offering will be conducted.

The choir is for people in the early to mid-stages of memory loss, their care partners and singing volunteers.

Stand in the Light Memory Choir website

