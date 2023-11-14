The mild weather hangs on a little longer as dry weather prevails

Sunshine mixed with mid and upper-level clouds at times today as strong and gusty southerly winds helped temperatures reach the low to mid-60s across Western Wisconsin this afternoon. This has been ahead of a cold front that is approaching from Minnesota this evening. The boundary will pass through dry tonight, shifting winds to the west-northwest as they become much lighter under a mostly clear sky. With the clearing and lighter winds, overnight lows are forecast to bottom out in the upper 30s. Tomorrow is shaping up to be another spectacular day with blue skies and sunshine on tap as an area of high pressure traverses the Upper Midwest. Winds won’t be an issue with temperatures rising back up to around 60 as broad upper-level riding remains in place.

High pressure moves through Wisconsin as sunshine and mild air dominates (WEAU)

On Thursday, a warm front will be lifting through Wisconsin to the northeast, bringing the return of strong, gusty winds from the south and southwest with a mix of sun and clouds. Another push of mild air will build into the area, resulting in afternoon highs just over 20 degrees above average in the mid-60s. A cold front will then move through during the evening, signaling the end of our warmer weather as cooler northwest flow takes hold with temperatures on Friday running much closer to normal in the low 40s with sunshine. Opening weekend of the gun deer hunting season will unfortunately feature no tracking snow this year, but we will have some very nice weather to contend with as high pressure builds into the region. Both Saturday and Sunday will have abundant sunshine with temperatures working into the upper 40s. That said, you’ll likely need the insulated hunting gear if you’re heading out during the early morning hours as lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. For now, the forecast is dry into the start of Thanksgiving week with more clouds than sun, but we are keeping an eye on a few chances for precipitation that may be added later as details become clearer. Temperatures will gradually cool into the low 40s by Tuesday with indications for even colder weather as we approach Turkey day.

