Oktoberfest gives back to the community

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 30 community groups are getting a financial boost thanks to Chippewa Falls’ Oktoberfest celebration.

Festmeister Scott Sullivan and Festmeisterin Wendy Sullivan presented $20,000 in donations to community organizations at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Monday.

The groups received checks for the time their members donated during the 20th annual event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in September.

“Without the volunteers, it would be extremely difficult,” Scott Sullivan said. “You know, a lot of people show up two or three days before the event begins and then the tear down is just as labor intensive as it is getting it set up.”

Since 2003, the Oktoberfest Planning Committee says it has donated more than $435,000 to local community groups.

The 21st annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for Sept. 20th and 21st of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.