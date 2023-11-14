Part of Hwy. 29 westbound closed due to brush fires

By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The right lane of WI Highway 29 westbound from mile marker 71 to mile marker 73 is closed due to brush fires.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, on Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. brush fires closed down the right lane of WI Highway 29 westbound from mile marker 71 to mile marker 73.

This closure is estimated to be 2 hours.

This incident is being handled by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.

