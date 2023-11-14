Renewed push to get unpaid home caregivers help with the CARE Act

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -There’s a renewed push this legislative session to get home caregivers some help from the state of Wisconsin.

During a press conference Tuesday morning at the State Capitol, The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) along with the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network (WAAN) announced they are asking state legislators to pass the Caregiver Advise, Record, and Enable (CARE) Act.

Supporters say the CARE Act is designed to help the almost 600,000 unpaid family caregivers in Wisconsin. Those are people who are taking care of an aging parent, sick relative, or someone with special needs.

“Without family caregivers, Wisconsin’s whole system for caring for our loved ones as they age would collapse.” said Martha Cranley, the state director for the AARP. “Each year, Wisconsin’s unpaid family caregivers provide about 538 million hours of care to their parents, spouses, and partners. These people are truly Wisconsin’s unsung heroes, but they are not receiving the support they need.”

The CARE Act would require hospitals to work with these caregivers to make sure patients receive proper care after they are discharged from the hospital and are back at home.

“This legislation would require hospitals to engage with caregivers by recording the name of a family member when a loved one is admitted to the hospital. Then keeping that caregiver informed on major decisions and providing instructions on the medical tasks they may need to perform when the patient is home. When caregivers have the training and instruction, then we can reduce costly re-admissions to hospitals.” said Cranley.

“I look at it one way when it comes to policy, are we making things easier or harder? The CARE Act makes things easier, and it makes it easier at the hardest time. There is absolutely no reason not to do this and frankly it costs us all, but it costs hospitals to not do this.” added Tami Jackson with the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities.

“For many caregivers and patients, the transition from hospital to the home can be challenging. The CARE Act focuses on improving communication between family caregivers and hospital practitioners through caregiver identification, notifications, and education.” Said Janet Zander with the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources.

Zander says CARE act introduced in 2019 with bipartisan support but didn’t get across the finish line. She’s hoping Wisconsin lawmakers will pass the bill this legislative session.

“So, will it be easy to make it happen? No. Could it happen? Yes.” she said.

