REPORT: Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly have a new manager. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the team promoted bench coach Pat Murphy to be the next manager.
Murphy has been the Brewers bench coach since Craig Counsell’s hiring in 2015.
He has over 30 years of coaching experience, most notably at the college level with Arizona State and Notre Dame, where he coached Counsell.
He was also the San Diego Padres interim manager in 2015.
The news comes as the Chicago Cubs hired former manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in a surprising move, replacing David Ross after the team slipped out of a playoff spot in the last part of the season.
Counsell led the Brewers to five playoff appearances in their last six years, including an NL Central title this season. His contract expired at the end of the season.
