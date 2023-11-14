Reverse waiver brief filed in Lily Peters case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A reverse waiver brief is filed in the case of Lily Peters.

The conclusion of the document, signed by District Attorney Wade Newell, states in part, “Given that the defendant has not proven the statutory factors necessary for this Court to transfer the matter to juvenile court, this Court must deny the petition for reverse waiver.”

The document can be viewed below:

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.