Reverse waiver brief filed in Lily Peters case

Homicide case of 10-year-old Lily Peters.
Homicide case of 10-year-old Lily Peters.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A reverse waiver brief is filed in the case of Lily Peters.

The conclusion of the document, signed by District Attorney Wade Newell, states in part, “Given that the defendant has not proven the statutory factors necessary for this Court to transfer the matter to juvenile court, this Court must deny the petition for reverse waiver.”

The document can be viewed below:

