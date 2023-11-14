Some still protesting refugee resettlement program in Eau Claire

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Protestors against a refugee resettlement program gathered again Monday night, this time in front of City Hall.

World Relief Wisconsin is looking to bring 75 refugees to Eau Claire.

Scott Bolstad of Eau Claire said he has been against the idea from the start.

“I have been in almost every event there has been for the refugee resettlement,” said Bolstad. “Right now, the only person who signed off on it was the Eau Claire City manager. I didn’t vote for the city manager. This is taxation without representation.”

The city council held it’s open meeting on the 2024 budget proposal. After the discussions it came time for public comment, and the budget was not exactly on top of mind for most.

“But given recent, outspoken and baseless opposition to the expansion of world relief into the Valley, I feel it’s important to voice support for refugee resettlement,” said one resident who is for the refugee program.

“The Eau Claire area has a homeless problem. There is not enough resources to assist them. That’s why the library had to hire extra security,” said another who is against.

“There is going to be a strain on our infrastructure, our resources, schools, health care system, EMS, all of it,” also another resident against having refugees coming to Eau Claire.

Tami McLaughlin is a director for the non-profit and also gave her public comment.

“We’ve held both an in-person and virtual community information meeting attended by over 250 people combined,” said McLaughlin.

She looks to help ease any concerns people may still have about the program.

“Refugees are the most thoroughly vetted of any group who are allowed into the United States. Sometimes this process takes up to three years,” said McLaughlin.

