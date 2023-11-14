State report card shows progress made by Chippewa Falls school district

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The state school district report card for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District shows progress made in several areas.

According to a release from the school district, CFAUSD continues making progress in several key areas of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction school district report card. The district earned a rating of “Meets Expectations” with an overall score of 65.6 of 100.

The district earned 83.1 of 100 in the On-Track to Graduation priority area. The district’s 4-year graduation rate is 94.7% and their 7-year graduation rate is 93.8%.

CFAUSD earned 61.3 in the Growth priority area and 57.6 in Target Group Outcomes.

The district’s Achievement score was 60.2. The report states that proficiency rates in English language arts and math improved across several student groups between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.