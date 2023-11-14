State report card shows progress made by Chippewa Falls school district

CFAUSD shows progress in state school district report card
CFAUSD shows progress in state school district report card(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The state school district report card for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District shows progress made in several areas.

According to a release from the school district, CFAUSD continues making progress in several key areas of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction school district report card. The district earned a rating of “Meets Expectations” with an overall score of 65.6 of 100.

The district earned 83.1 of 100 in the On-Track to Graduation priority area. The district’s 4-year graduation rate is 94.7% and their 7-year graduation rate is 93.8%.

CFAUSD earned 61.3 in the Growth priority area and 57.6 in Target Group Outcomes.

The district’s Achievement score was 60.2. The report states that proficiency rates in English language arts and math improved across several student groups between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim and Nedra Lemke on a nature walk
Search for Jefferson Co. man accused of killing sister & her husband continues
Stock photo of a bike with police lights in background.
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash in Menomonie
La Crosse Regional Airport
Disturbance at La Crosse Regional Airport
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Donald Ames of Whitehall, Wis.
Whitehall man found guilty of vehicular homicide

Latest News

Denzel Sanders
Wanted man arrested in Jackson County
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Woman dead following crash in Dunn County
Chippewa County Sheriff
DA recommends no charges against Chippewa County Sheriff
Arrest made in Polk County cold case.
Charges filed in 1985 Cold Case