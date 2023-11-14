Tomah man arrested last week after vehicle chase

Tomah man arrested after chase
Tomah man arrested after chase(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Tomah man charged with 16 counts, including drug charges.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Fort McCoy Police chased 42-year-old Michael Kingsley of Tomah on Nov. 8 around 5:30 p.m.

He further attempted to flee on foot, but a K9 unit tracked and located him hiding in a ravine.

Authorities found large amounts of meth and marijuana in a search of his vehicle.

Kingsley is charged with 16 counts, including several drug and bail-jumping charges.

The sheriff’s office says that since Kingsley was released from prison in March of 2021, he has been booked into the Monroe County Jail eight times on new charges.

He is now being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

