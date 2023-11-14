Van Orden’s Warrior Call Resolution passes House

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman Derrick Van Orden is applauding the passage of a bill looking to provide support to current and former members of the military.

The Warrior Call Resolution was introduced by Van Orden. The bipartisan bill encourages Americans to reach out to those who have served in the armed forces and provide support to boost their mental health.

National Warrior Call Day would take place the day after Veterans Day, November 12th.

Van Orden says while it may seem simple, calling a loved one who has served could save their life.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.