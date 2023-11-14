Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Walmart, Costco and other companies are rethinking self-checkouts after complaints.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re not a fan of self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, you’re not alone.

But it’s not just customers who don’t like it – some major companies are rethinking their use of the technology.

In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans, and other chains have revised their self-checkout strategies.

Booths, a British supermarket chain, said it’s removing self-checkout stations in all but two of its 28 stores.

The chain’s managing director said customers have complained that the machines are slow, unreliable, and impersonal.

Customers also sometimes have difficulty identifying fruits and vegetables, and there are delays for products like alcohol that require age verification.

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim and Nedra Lemke on a nature walk
Search for Jefferson Co. man accused of killing sister & her husband continues
A semi-truck hauling 5,000 gallons of flammable fluids overturned.
Crash causes fuel spill in Canton
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Stock photo of a bike with police lights in background.
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash in Menomonie
Donald Ames of Whitehall, Wis.
Whitehall man found guilty of vehicular homicide

Latest News

What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Walmart, Costco and other companies are rethinking self-checkouts after complaints.
Walmart, other retailers rethink self-checkouts
L.E. Phillips Senior Center
Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels, Senior Center team up to host Thanksgiving Meal
Eau Claire Authors Release "Secret Wisconsin" (11/14/23)
Eau Claire Authors Release "Secret Wisconsin" (11/14/23)