Wanted man arrested in Jackson County

Denzel Sanders
Denzel Sanders(Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOWN OF KOMENSKY, Wis. (WEAU) - A wanted fugitive is in custody following a search in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they had received information about a wanted man who had been staying at a home in the Town of Komensky.

A search warrant was executed, and 32-year-old Denzel Sanders was taken into custody.

Sanders had an active felony warrant for his arrest through probation/parole. Officials say Sanders has a history of violent crimes and weapons offenses.

Sanders surrendered himself after negotiating with the Jackson County emergency response team.

