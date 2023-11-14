Wanted man arrested in Jackson County
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOWN OF KOMENSKY, Wis. (WEAU) - A wanted fugitive is in custody following a search in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they had received information about a wanted man who had been staying at a home in the Town of Komensky.
A search warrant was executed, and 32-year-old Denzel Sanders was taken into custody.
Sanders had an active felony warrant for his arrest through probation/parole. Officials say Sanders has a history of violent crimes and weapons offenses.
Sanders surrendered himself after negotiating with the Jackson County emergency response team.
