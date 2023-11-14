Woman dead following crash in Dunn County

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Dunn County on Monday.

According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2023, at about 8:31 p.m., authorities responded to 911 calls of a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck at the intersection of South Highway 29 and 970th Street in Elk Mound. The 70-year-old woman driving the pickup died at the scene.

Her name has not yet been released.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the driver of the pickup truck unresponsive in her vehicle in the ditch.

The initial investigation showed that the pickup was going westbound on South Highway 29 and trying to turn south onto 970th Street when it failed to yield to the eastbound semi-truck. The semi-truck was hauling pigs.

After crashing, both vehicles went off the road down a steep embankment and hit several trees.

The semi-trailer stayed intact and no pigs were released at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Dunn County. According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, a 70-year-old woman died at the scene of a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck on the evening of Nov. 13 at the intersection of South 29 and 970th Street in Elk Mound. Her name has not yet been released. The semi-truck driver had no apparent injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle. At approximately 8:31 p.m., Dunn County Communications Center received 911 calls about the crash. Authorities responded to the scene. Deputies found the driver of the pickup truck unresponsive in her vehicle in the ditch. The initial investigation showed that the pickup was going westbound on South 29 and trying to turn south onto 970th Street when it failed to yield to the eastbound semi-truck. The semi-truck was hauling pigs. After crashing, both vehicles went off the road down a steep embankment and struck several trees. The semi-trailer stayed intact and no pigs were released at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.