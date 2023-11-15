DNR: Cougar shot, killed in Buffalo County

Wisconsin DNR
Wisconsin DNR(WSAW)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing that a cougar was shot and killed Buffalo County.

The incident was reported to the DNR’s Violation Hotline on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, according to a press release from the DNR.

The press release says no charges will be filed.

According to the press release, the incident involved an archery deer hunter who encountered the cougar while hunting and felt their safety was at risk. The hunter shot the cougar and self-reported it to the DNR.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Bailey
Charges filed in 1985 Cold Case
$350,000 and $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Wisconsin
Woman dead following crash in Dunn County
Chippewa County Sheriff
DA: Insufficient evidence for charges against Chippewa County Sheriff
The right lane of WI Highway 29 westbound from mile marker 71 to mile marker 73 is closed due...
Part of Hwy. 29 westbound closed due to brush fires

Latest News

What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (11/15/23)
What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (11/15/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/15/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/15/23)
Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy during a baseball game against the San Francisco...
Brewers promote bench coach Pat Murphy to take over as manager after Craig Counsell’s departure
PRISON BARS
Governor eases lockdowns at Wisconsin prisons amid lawsuit, seeks to improve safety