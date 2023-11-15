Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to murder charge

25-year-old Vanessa Ketteman pleads guilty to murder charge.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is pleading guilty to a murder charge connected to the death of a man in Eau Claire County last year.

Online court records that show 25-year-old Vanessa Ketteman pleads guilty to one count of felony murder-false imprisonment.

She is one of three people charged in the shooting death of Eddie Banks. Banks was found dead in a ditch on Mallard Road north of Foster and east of the Town of Clear Creek in June of 2022.

A $750,000 signature bond has been set.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 12, 2024.

