Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District responds to 3 reports of fires Tuesday

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District responded to three reports of fires on Tuesday.

According to a press release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, on Nov. 14, 2023, the first call came in at 11:31 a.m. on Airedale Avenue for a reported forest fire. The landowner was using a torch on farm machinery, ignited the dry vegetation, and burned 1.2 acres.

The release says while at this fire, Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District was received a report of controlled burn that became out of control at 9707 Ganderridge Avenue. The fire burned around 1 acre and no buildings were affected.

At 2:48 p.m., Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District received a report of a fire at La Herradura Restaurant, located at 701 Industrial Drive, according to the release.

The release says when Chief Mike Arnold arrived smoke and fire were coming from the roof and eaves on the North side of the building. Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the building. The fire started in the north wall area in the kitchen and the cause is under investigation at this time.

According to the release, the restaurant was evacuated, and patrons were out of the building when the department arrived.

